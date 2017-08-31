QFA sought out by Chinese delegations to explore trade, relationships

Marking a historical first, representatives of the Quebec Farmers’ Association and the Union des producteurs agricoles met earlier this month with a delegation of Chinese agricultural officials interested in learning more about Quebec’s farming industry.The landmark meeting with 19 representatives of Chinese agricultural groups and senior members of the local level of government from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China signals the first time the QFA and UPA have participated in a dialogue with Chinese interests.“The purpose of the visit was to make introductions and share information on respective Chinese and Canadian industry,” said Dougal Rattray, the executive director of the QFA, who facilitated the encounter at QFA headquarters in Longueuil. “They were seeking knowledge on how the UPA is structured, how QFA fit in, and how each organization represents the interests of the farming community here in Quebec.”Although preliminary, Rattray explained the meeting marks a significant step: “This visit ought to be viewed in the context of recent international trade developments,” he explained, pointing to the formal public acknowledgement during the same week of a $225-million investment by a major Chinese dairy company to build a milk-processing plant in Kingston, Ont. Negotiations that led to that deal, which will see a 300,000-square-foot facility built in Kingston’s industrial sector to produce baby formula primarily destined for the Chinese market, began with similar meetings with Chinese officials in Kingston last year. The investor, Feihe International Inc., operates seven manufacturing plants, including four in Heilongjiang province, the same region the delegation that met with the QFA and UPA is from.No specific plans for investment projects were discussed with the Chinese officials, Rattray said, but this may be an initial step that leads to further dialogue.“Canadian milk has a very strong reputation – high quality through stringent control measures that are recognized beyond Canadian borders. Our supply-managed model provides milk producers with a degree of stability in an otherwise volatile market place, but through World Trade Organization (WTO) rules we also have an opportunity to consider a diversified market.”Rattray met with another delegation on Aug. 15 from Sichuan province. This may signal deeper interest. “Only time will tell,” Rattray said.Rattray consulted widely with industry experts prior to meeting the delegations. In one such conversation a caution was raised: “We can only be interested in trade where producers are paid above the cost of production,” said Robbie Beck, president of the Pontiac region Dairy Federation.Besides being a potential ‘in’ for Quebec and Canada, both meetings are significant for QFA as they “display the position of the English-speaking minority language farming community as a window for dialogue,” Rattray said, adding, “If foreign interests who may themselves have language limitations wish to pursue relationship-building initiatives with Quebec, connecting with the minority-language community can be a means worth investigating.”“QFA has a well-developed network that can work to the advantage of the farming community as a whole. Of course, it is important to be cognisant of potential impacts – both negative and positive. But being open to exchange that results in mutual and equitable benefit that helps nurture trust and respect is an initiative that warrants pursuit.”In comment, QFA President John McCart added, “It’s important our members – and non-member constituents – understand that QFA is involved in these types of discussions. When people pay for their memberships, they’re directly supporting these types of initiatives,” he said. “We are working diligently with a strong board that balances the needs of all in our farming community. It will be interesting to see where this initial conversation leads us.”-30-