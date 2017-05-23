Although QFA extends its congratulations to the new incumbant, it also is watching carefully current dialogue conferred by the Senate and some within Canada's linguistic minority communities who are questionning the validity of the appointment.
QFA welcomes new Official Language Commissioner
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced recently the nomination of Madeleine Meilleur as the new Commissioner of Official Languages. According to official sources Ms. Meilleur has "dedicated herself to improving the lives and protecting the rights of Canadians living in official language minority communities for over twenty-five years".